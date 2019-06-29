Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

This is a contrast between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 8 2.72 N/A -3.83 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 5 9.89 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Recro Pharma Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recro Pharma Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.1 shows that Recro Pharma Inc. is 110.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Pfenex Inc. on the other hand, has 2.75 beta which makes it 175.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Recro Pharma Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $8.5, and a -16.42% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 81.3%. About 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.