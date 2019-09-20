Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.87 N/A -3.27 0.00 Motif Bio plc 1 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Recro Pharma Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -28.21% for Recro Pharma Inc. with average target price of $8.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Motif Bio plc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.