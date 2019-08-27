Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.16 N/A -3.27 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 44.36 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Recro Pharma Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -27.97% for Recro Pharma Inc. with average price target of $8.5. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 180.11%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Moderna Inc. seems more appealing than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 42.4% respectively. 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

