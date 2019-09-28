Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

We will be contrasting the differences between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 95 2.65 17.15M 35.15 2.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 143,347,639.48% 0% -40% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 18,069,750.29% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.27 beta means Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 127.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 8.4 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $132, with potential upside of 33.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 2.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 9 of the 12 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.