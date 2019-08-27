Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.08 N/A -3.27 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.14 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Recro Pharma Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -26.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Kitov Pharma Ltd

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 4 of the 7 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.