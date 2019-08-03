Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.52 N/A -3.27 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.48 N/A -1.41 0.00

Demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility & Risk

Recro Pharma Inc.’s -0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta and it is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -9.86%. On the other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 103.58% and its consensus price target is $33. The information presented earlier suggests that KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 84.6%. 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.