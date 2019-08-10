Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.92 N/A -3.27 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.18 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.27 shows that Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Recro Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -22.16% downside potential and an average target price of $8.5. On the other hand, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s potential upside is 720.90% and its average target price is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortress Biotech Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.