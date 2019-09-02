Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Since Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.85 N/A -3.27 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 53382.36 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Recro Pharma Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Volatility & Risk

Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.27 beta. In other hand, Edesa Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.27 which is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.6. Meanwhile, Edesa Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9. Edesa Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recro Pharma Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Edesa Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential is -27.72% at a $8.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 25.9%. Insiders owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Edesa Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Edesa Biotech Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.