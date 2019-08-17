Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.88 N/A -3.27 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.48 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Recro Pharma Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -21.08% for Recro Pharma Inc. with average price target of $8.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 13.72% respectively. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.