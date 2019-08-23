Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

We are comparing Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.30 N/A -3.27 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 53.32 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Risk and Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc.’s -0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recro Pharma Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -31.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.