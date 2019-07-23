Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.66 N/A -3.83 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 243.23 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Recro Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 21 and its Quick Ratio is has 21. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Recro Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -14.31%. Competitively the consensus target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, which is potential 68.71% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 98.4%. Insiders held 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.56% 9.99% 2.73% -6.04% 0% -15.91%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 32.39% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -15.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.