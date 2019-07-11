Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

We are comparing Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.69 N/A -3.83 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 3 29.30 N/A -0.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Volatility & Risk

Recro Pharma Inc. is 110.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.1 beta. Compugen Ltd.’s 2.41 beta is the reason why it is 141.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Compugen Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Compugen Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential is -15.42% at a $8.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Compugen Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 21.9%. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.