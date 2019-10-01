Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 143,101,970.87% 0% -40% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 21,662,763.47% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 63.92% and its average price target is $18.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 22% respectively. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.