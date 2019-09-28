Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 8.33M -2.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Recro Pharma Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 143,470,790.38% 0% -40% BeyondSpring Inc. 47,062,146.89% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BeyondSpring Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 2.8%. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Comparatively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.