Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.94 N/A -3.27 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 16.69 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recro Pharma Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Volatility and Risk

Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.27 beta. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. Its rival AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Recro Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, with potential downside of -22.66%. On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 207.60% and its consensus price target is $2. The information presented earlier suggests that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 31.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.