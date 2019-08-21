Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) Reaches $12.09 After 6.00% Up Move; Network 1 Technologies (NTIP)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 107,307 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current FormThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $268.17 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $12.82 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:REPH worth $16.09 million more.

Network 1 Technologies Inc (NTIP) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 4 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 8 cut down and sold equity positions in Network 1 Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Network 1 Technologies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Recro Pharma, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 23,115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Lc has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 93,906 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc holds 555 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0% or 57,864 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 950,874 shares. 53,562 were reported by Barclays Public. Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 11,353 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs accumulated 1,196 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 6,352 shares. holds 0% or 11,654 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 17,500 shares. Broadfin Capital Ltd Com stated it has 1.91 million shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) or 141 shares.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $268.17 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity. Ajdler Arnaud bought $360,000 worth of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on Friday, May 17.

Among 3 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Recro Pharma has $19 highest and $7.5 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is -29.69% below currents $12.09 stock price. Recro Pharma had 5 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital downgraded the shares of REPH in report on Monday, March 25 to “Neutral” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of REPH in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) rating on Monday, March 25. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $9 target.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. for 483,208 shares. Cannell Capital Llc owns 651,723 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 25,040 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 100,000 shares.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company has market cap of $61.36 million. The firm owns 33 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s patents also comprise the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; and the quality of service patents covering systems and methods for the transmission of audio, video, and data in order to achieve high QoS over computer and telephony networks.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 3,533 shares traded. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NTIP) has declined 14.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NTIP News: 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Circuit Left Undisturbed PTAB’s Findings That Remaining Claims of Patents Are Not Invalid; 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES – FEDERAL CIRCUIT REMANDED 4 CASES TO PTAB FOR FURTHER PROCEEDINGS TO ADDRESS CLAIMS CONTAINED TERM WAS ERRONEOUSLY CONSTRUED; 16/05/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES INC NTIP.A – QTRLY SHR $0.34; 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES – FEDERAL CIRCUIT LEFT UNDISTURBED PTAB’S FINDINGS THAT REMAINING CLAIMS OF PATENTS ARE NOT INVALID; 16/05/2018 – Network-1 Technologies 1Q Net $8.6M; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Decision Involves Longstanding Dispute With Google and YouTube Over Infringement Within Cox Patent Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES – FEDERAL CIRCUIT RULED THAT PTAB ERRED IN CLAIM CONSTRUCTION OF CERTAIN CLAIM TERM; 16/05/2018 – Network-1 Technologies 1Q Rev $19.5M; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Circuit Ruled PTAB Erred in Claim Construction of Certain Claim Term; 28/03/2018 – Network-1: Federal Appeals Court Remanded 4 Cases to PTAB for Further Proceedings