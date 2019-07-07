Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) Reaches $10.52 52-Week High; Hs Management Partners Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Stake

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 30,496 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 945,194 shares with $181.37 million value, down from 975,690 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $232.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – NBC 10 WJAR: #BREAKING: Two officers, one civilian shot at Home Depot in #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility

The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.47 target or 9.00% above today’s $10.52 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $233.35 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 7 by Barchart.com. If the $11.47 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.00 million more. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 255,345 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 21/04/2018 – DJ Recro Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REPH); 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 09/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 CDMO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $233.35 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Recro Pharma, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Llp accumulated 47,682 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc, California-based fund reported 43,446 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). California State Teachers Retirement reported 28,164 shares. 63,148 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Amer International Grp reported 11,654 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Newtyn Llc owns 1.11M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 57,864 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 41,837 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Essex Invest Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Co owns 251,464 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 43,499 were accumulated by Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Llc. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc stated it has 93,906 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $360,000 was made by Ajdler Arnaud on Friday, May 17.

Among 4 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Recro Pharma has $19 highest and $7.5 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is -19.20% below currents $10.52 stock price. Recro Pharma had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Janney Capital reinitiated the shares of REPH in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 25. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of REPH in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Roth Capital.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 1. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $208 target.

