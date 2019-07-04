Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) EPS Estimated At $-0.35; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Upped Equinix (EQIX) Position

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 99.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc acquired 1,223 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Freestone Capital Holdings Llc holds 2,451 shares with $1.11M value, up from 1,228 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $43.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $518.95. About 179,420 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report $-0.35 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 43.55% from last quarter’s $-0.62 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Recro Pharma, Inc.’s analysts see 250.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 143,114 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 29/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Commercial Team Additions; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 30/04/2018 – Recro Pharma Presents Data for Neuromuscular Blocking and Reversal Agents at the AUA 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Backs FY18 Guidance of CDMO Revenue of About $70M; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $229.57 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity. Ajdler Arnaud also bought $360,000 worth of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Recro Pharma, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 404,145 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 51,261 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Company Incorporated has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Morgan Stanley reported 6,352 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 1,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited reported 102,656 shares. Orbimed Advisors Limited Com stated it has 43,499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab, California-based fund reported 43,446 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 23,115 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 141 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Newtyn Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 1.11M shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Recro Pharma had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Oppenheimer. Janney Capital reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $18 target. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”.

Among 6 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $474 target in Thursday, February 14 report.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 15,464 shares to 39,060 valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 15,732 shares and now owns 112,603 shares. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa accumulated 34,657 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Fil Ltd has 0.08% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 430 shares. Calamos Advisors Llc stated it has 12,465 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Davidson Invest has 1,261 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 34 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt holds 1,740 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 0.04% or 589 shares. Moreover, Lederer & Assoc Inv Counsel Ca has 0.34% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 157,004 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Lc owns 0.19% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,715 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 13,936 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset stated it has 7,700 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Crosslink Capital holds 1.82% or 16,200 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Lc owns 20 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $6.89 million activity. 2,785 shares valued at $1.06M were sold by TAYLOR KEITH D on Tuesday, January 15. VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833 worth of stock or 1,257 shares. STROHMEYER KARL sold 3,867 shares worth $1.47 million. Meyers Charles J sold $2.15 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Tuesday, January 15. Campbell Michael Earl had sold 962 shares worth $366,798 on Tuesday, January 15. $1.35 million worth of stock was sold by Schwartz Eric on Tuesday, January 15.