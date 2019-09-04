Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.82 N/A -3.27 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.55 beta.

Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.9 Quick Ratio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -26.79%. Competitively the consensus target price of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 37.13% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 45.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.