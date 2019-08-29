Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Comparison side by side

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.82 N/A -3.27 0.00 XOMA Corporation 16 12.21 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and XOMA Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

Recro Pharma Inc.’s current beta is -0.27 and it happens to be 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. Its rival XOMA Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. XOMA Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Recro Pharma Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, with potential downside of -26.85%. Competitively the average target price of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 43.25% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that XOMA Corporation looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 52.8% of XOMA Corporation shares. 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 9.6% are XOMA Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than XOMA Corporation

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.