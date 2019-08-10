Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Comparison side by side

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.92 N/A -3.27 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Recro Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk & Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.27 beta. From a competition point of view, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -22.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.