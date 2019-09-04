Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.82 N/A -3.27 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Recro Pharma Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and has 8.5 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -26.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.3% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.8%. Competitively, 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.