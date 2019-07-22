Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Contrasting side by side

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.66 N/A -3.83 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 16.65 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Recro Pharma Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Recro Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -14.40% for Recro Pharma Inc. with average target price of $8.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.9% and 2.5%. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.