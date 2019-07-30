Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) Contrasting side by side

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.63 N/A -3.83 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

Demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Risk and Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 110.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.1 beta. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 3.27 which is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -13.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.