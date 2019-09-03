Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Contrasting side by side

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.85 N/A -3.27 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 8 75.56 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Recro Pharma Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility and Risk

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 0.36 beta is the reason why it is 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recro Pharma Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential is -27.72% at a $8.5 consensus price target. Competitively Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20.31, with potential upside of 172.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kindred Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 66.6% respectively. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.