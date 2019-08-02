Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Contrasting side by side

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.57 N/A -3.27 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Recro Pharma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. Its rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Recro Pharma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, with potential downside of -11.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 3.3%. Insiders held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Kazia Therapeutics Limited

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.