Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.92 N/A -3.27 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 4.01 N/A 8.02 17.37

In table 1 we can see Recro Pharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recro Pharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 127.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.27 beta. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Recro Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -22.16%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc on the other hand boasts of a $170.82 consensus target price and a 24.35% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders owned 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.