Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) Comparison side by side

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.77 N/A -3.83 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 34 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Recro Pharma Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Recro Pharma Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, InflaRx N.V.’s Current Ratio is 20.4 and has 20.4 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Recro Pharma Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

$8.5 is Recro Pharma Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -17.87%. Competitively InflaRx N.V. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 79.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that InflaRx N.V. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. was more bullish than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.