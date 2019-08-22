Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Contrasting side by side

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.31 N/A -3.27 0.00 Immuron Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Recro Pharma Inc. and Immuron Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recro Pharma Inc. and Immuron Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -31.23% for Recro Pharma Inc. with average target price of $8.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.06% of Immuron Limited are owned by institutional investors. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -38.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Immuron Limited.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.