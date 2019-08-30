Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparing side by side

Since Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.85 N/A -3.27 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Genprex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -27.72% and an $8.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Genprex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 13.1%. 1.8% are Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 51.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while Genprex Inc. has -9.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Genprex Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.