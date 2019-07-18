Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.70 N/A -3.83 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3.37 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.1 beta means Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 110.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recro Pharma Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -15.67% and an $8.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.4% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Recro Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.57% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.81% -25.82% -47.21% -24.94% -56.74% -48.36%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.