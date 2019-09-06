Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Comparing side by side

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.95 N/A -3.27 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 243.28 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Recro Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Recro Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Liquidity

3.6 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. Its rival Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recro Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -30.16% for Recro Pharma Inc. with average price target of $8.5. Meanwhile, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 134.60%. The data provided earlier shows that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 97.6%. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.