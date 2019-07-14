Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) Comparison side by side

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.69 N/A -3.83 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 79 104.76 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% -580% -36.2% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc. is 110.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.1. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -15.34% for Recro Pharma Inc. with consensus price target of $8.5. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $118.5 consensus price target and a 24.75% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is looking more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.9% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. 5.5% 12.04% 9.94% 27.89% -15.54% 32.39% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.