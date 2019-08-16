Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Comparison side by side

Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.88 N/A -3.27 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recro Pharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Risk and Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc. has a beta of -0.27 and its 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.65 beta which makes it 165.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Recro Pharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Recro Pharma Inc. has an average target price of $8.5, and a -20.93% downside potential. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus target price and a 9.41% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Axsome Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 46.3% respectively. About 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.