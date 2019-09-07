Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparison side by side

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.92 N/A -3.27 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.19 N/A 12.15 5.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Volatility and Risk

Recro Pharma Inc.’s -0.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 127.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.42 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential downside is -29.23%. Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $77, with potential upside of 48.53%. The data provided earlier shows that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Recro Pharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Recro Pharma Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 86.3% respectively. Insiders held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.