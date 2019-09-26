Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Comparison side by side

Both Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.84 N/A -3.27 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 123 5.00 N/A 5.49 20.63

Table 1 highlights Recro Pharma Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.27 beta means Recro Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 127.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.65 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Recro Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4 and 3.6 respectively. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Recro Pharma Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $155, while its potential upside is 54.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Recro Pharma Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 98.8%. Insiders held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.