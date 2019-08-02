Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.52 N/A -3.27 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Recro Pharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk & Volatility

Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.27. Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2. Competitively, Advaxis Inc. has 7.1 and 7.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Recro Pharma Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, with potential downside of -9.86%. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc.’s consensus price target is $0.4, while its potential downside is -17.42%. The results provided earlier shows that Recro Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Advaxis Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.