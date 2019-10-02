Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 11.85M -0.34 0.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 13 -1.12 97.88M -1.84 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Recon Technology Ltd. and Oceaneering International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Recon Technology Ltd. and Oceaneering International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology Ltd. 1,681,805,279.59% -48.3% -28.9% Oceaneering International Inc. 728,273,809.52% -14.5% -7.3%

Volatility and Risk

Recon Technology Ltd. has a 1.92 beta, while its volatility is 92.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oceaneering International Inc.’s 112.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.12 beta.

Liquidity

Recon Technology Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oceaneering International Inc. are 2.4 and 2 respectively. Recon Technology Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oceaneering International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Recon Technology Ltd. and Oceaneering International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Oceaneering International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 7.03% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Recon Technology Ltd. and Oceaneering International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 0% respectively. 53.6% are Recon Technology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Oceaneering International Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15% Oceaneering International Inc. -20.03% -23.33% -20.61% -2.22% -43.39% 27.69%

For the past year Recon Technology Ltd. was less bullish than Oceaneering International Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Oceaneering International Inc. beats Recon Technology Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.