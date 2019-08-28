Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM)

We will be comparing the differences between Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.48 N/A -4.71 0.00

Demonstrates Recon Technology Ltd. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Recon Technology Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Recon Technology Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Recon Technology Ltd. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus target price of Recon Technology Ltd. is $2, with potential upside of 191.97%. Competitively NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $4.25, with potential upside of 99.53%. The data provided earlier shows that Recon Technology Ltd. appears more favorable than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Recon Technology Ltd. and NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 91.6% respectively. Recon Technology Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 53.6%. Comparatively, 3.4% are NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15% NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94%

For the past year Recon Technology Ltd. has 5.15% stronger performance while NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has -36.94% weaker performance.

Summary

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. beats Recon Technology Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.