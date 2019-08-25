Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

Since Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 58 2.35 N/A 2.02 24.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.92 beta indicates that Recon Technology Ltd. is 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Core Laboratories N.V. has beta of 1.89 which is 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Recon Technology Ltd. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Core Laboratories N.V. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Recon Technology Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recon Technology Ltd. and Core Laboratories N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Recon Technology Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

Recon Technology Ltd.’s upside potential is 190.36% at a $2 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Core Laboratories N.V.’s consensus price target is $66.5, while its potential upside is 80.66%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Recon Technology Ltd. is looking more favorable than Core Laboratories N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Core Laboratories N.V. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year Recon Technology Ltd. had bullish trend while Core Laboratories N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats Recon Technology Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.