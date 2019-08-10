Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) Reaches $0.68 52 Week Low; Clearbridge Investments Has Boosted Its Icf Intl (ICFI) Stake

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) stake by 3.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 6,200 shares as Icf Intl Inc (ICFI)’s stock rose 10.94%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 188,525 shares with $14.34 million value, up from 182,325 last quarter. Icf Intl Inc now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 87,151 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B

The stock of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.65 target or 4.00% below today’s $0.68 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $14.24 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 10 by Barchart.com. If the $0.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $569,520 less. The stock increased 7.89% or $0.0497 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6799. About 9,025 shares traded. Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has declined 53.96% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.96% the S&P500. Some Historical RCON News: 23/04/2018 – Shenping Yin Reports 15.2% Stake In Recon Tech; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 06/04/2018 IBT: ‘Splinter Cell’ Rumors: Sam Fisher Crossover Teased For ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’; 23/04/2018 – GUANGQIANG CHEN REPORTS 15.1 PCT STAKE IN RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – RECON WENYUAN CABLE 002692.SZ SAYS IT SCRAPS PLAN TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN SHENZHEN FIRM AS CONCERNING PARTIES FAILED TO REACH AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Rev $2.6M; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Loss/Shr 11c; 09/04/2018 – Recon Announces Procurement Bidding Results from Shenhua Group for the First 3 Months of Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – Mall owners highlighted their redevelopment strategies at the annual ICSC RECon convention held in Las Vegas this week

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People??s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $14.24 million. The firm offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides gas and oil production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems.

