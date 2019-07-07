Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) Forms $0.81 Double Bottom; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Boosted By $3.96 Million Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) formed double bottom with $0.74 target or 9.00% below today’s $0.81 share price. Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) has $17.02 million valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.0129 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8129. About 7,923 shares traded. Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has declined 30.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.50% the S&P500. Some Historical RCON News: 23/04/2018 – GUANGQIANG CHEN REPORTS 15.1 PCT STAKE IN RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 09/04/2018 – Recon Announces Procurement Bidding Results From Shenhua Group for the First 3 Mos of Yr 2018; 23/05/2018 – Mall owners highlighted their redevelopment strategies at the annual ICSC RECon convention held in Las Vegas this week; 23/05/2018 – Vestar Wins Gold U.S. MAXI Award At 2018 ICSC RECon Conference; 09/04/2018 – Recon Announces Procurement Bidding Results from Shenhua Group for the First 3 Months of Year 2018; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Rev $2.6M; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 163.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc acquired 39,218 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 63,160 shares with $6.39 million value, up from 23,942 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $368.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 11/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Recon Technology, Ltd. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 12,495 shares or 35.84% less from 19,475 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 300 shares. Regions Financial owns 175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virtu Limited Company holds 0% or 12,020 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, January 8. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Thursday, February 14 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Wednesday, January 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 44,570 shares to 19,303 valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 3,530 shares and now owns 207,694 shares. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) was reduced too.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Unveils Its 2019 Capital Program: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.86 million shares. Cwm Lc holds 21,027 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 55,875 shares. The Alabama-based First Fin Fincl Bank has invested 1.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 0.99% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.45 million shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Villere St Denis J & Com Ltd Liability reported 129,945 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Alphaone Investment Limited Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.1% or 11.54 million shares. Broadview Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,100 shares. Markston Int Llc owns 1.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 153,231 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3,242 shares. Tctc Holdg Llc reported 1.96% stake. Tower Bridge Advsr accumulated 93,995 shares. Schaller accumulated 21,510 shares or 1.61% of the stock.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was sold by Petno Douglas B. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96 million was sold by Scher Peter.