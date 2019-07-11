Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) Forms $0.80 Double Bottom; Shorts at Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing (KRP) Lowered By 17.19%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) formed double bottom with $0.76 target or 5.00% below today’s $0.80 share price. Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) has $16.67M valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7959. About 12,199 shares traded. Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) has declined 30.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.50% the S&P500. Some Historical RCON News: 23/04/2018 – GUANGQIANG CHEN REPORTS 15.1 PCT STAKE IN RECON TECHNOLOGY LTD AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/05/2018 – Top Leasing Brokers Recognized by VEREIT® at ICSC RECon 2018 Special Event; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 23/05/2018 – Mall owners highlighted their redevelopment strategies at the annual ICSC RECon convention held in Las Vegas this week; 26/04/2018 – RECON WENYUAN CABLE 002692.SZ SAYS IT SCRAPS PLAN TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN SHENZHEN FIRM AS CONCERNING PARTIES FAILED TO REACH AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Rev $2.6M; 15/05/2018 – Recon Tech 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 09/04/2018 – Recon Announces Procurement Bidding Results from Shenhua Group for the First 3 Months of Year 2018

Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing (NYSE:KRP) had a decrease of 17.19% in short interest. KRP's SI was 39,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 17.19% from 47,700 shares previously. With 45,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing (NYSE:KRP)'s short sellers to cover KRP's short positions. The SI to Kimbell Royalty Partnersunits Representing's float is 0.68%. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 377,817 shares traded or 334.10% up from the average. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) has declined 4.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 0.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Recon Technology, Ltd. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 12,495 shares or 35.84% less from 19,475 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance has 175 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON). Virtu Financial Limited Co holds 12,020 shares.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $772.04 million. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It currently has negative earnings. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company.

Among 3 analysts covering Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kimbell Royalty Partners has $22 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20’s average target is 23.15% above currents $16.24 stock price. Kimbell Royalty Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 13. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.