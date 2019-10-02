Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) Contrasting side by side

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) and Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 11.85M -0.34 0.00 Geospace Technologies Corporation 14 0.00 11.18M -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Recon Technology Ltd. and Geospace Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Recon Technology Ltd. and Geospace Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology Ltd. 1,681,805,279.59% -48.3% -28.9% Geospace Technologies Corporation 81,190,994.92% -5.8% -5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Recon Technology Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 92.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Recon Technology Ltd. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Geospace Technologies Corporation is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Geospace Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recon Technology Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Recon Technology Ltd. and Geospace Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 77.2% respectively. Insiders held 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares. Competitively, Geospace Technologies Corporation has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15% Geospace Technologies Corporation -5.51% 1.96% 17.1% 4.07% 12.3% 51.41%

For the past year Recon Technology Ltd. was less bullish than Geospace Technologies Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Geospace Technologies Corporation beats Recon Technology Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Geospace Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment for the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, Colombia, the Russian Federation, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems; permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services; geophones and geophone strings; hydrophones; leader wires; connectors; telemetry cables; marine streamer retrieval and steering devices; and various other products. It also provides multi-component sensors; and seismic borehole acquisition systems. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment provides thermal imaging products for the commercial graphics industry; sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication used in the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.