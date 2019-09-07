Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00 Dril-Quip Inc. 45 4.45 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) and Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology Ltd. 0.00% -48.3% -28.9% Dril-Quip Inc. 0.00% -8% -7.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.92 beta means Recon Technology Ltd.’s volatility is 92.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Dril-Quip Inc. has a 1.46 beta and it is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Recon Technology Ltd. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Dril-Quip Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Dril-Quip Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Recon Technology Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Recon Technology Ltd. and Dril-Quip Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 0%. Insiders owned 53.6% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Dril-Quip Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15% Dril-Quip Inc. 4.93% 11.06% 23.17% 39.35% -0.53% 75.22%

For the past year Recon Technology Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dril-Quip Inc.

Summary

Dril-Quip Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Recon Technology Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products. It also provides technical advisory services, and rework and reconditioning services, as well as rental and purchase of running tools for use in the installation and retrieval of the its products. The companyÂ’s products are used to explore for oil and gas from offshore drilling rigs, such as floating rigs and jack-up rigs; and for drilling and production of oil and gas wells on offshore platforms, tension leg platforms, and Spars, as well as moored vessels, such as floating production, storage, and offloading monohull moored vessels. It sells its products directly through its sales personnel, independent sales agents, and representatives to integrated, independent, and foreign national oil and gas companies, as well as offshore drilling contractors, and engineering and construction companies. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.