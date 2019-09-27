Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recon Technology Ltd. 1 0.00 11.38M -0.34 0.00 Archrock Inc. 10 -1.24 101.01M 0.34 32.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Recon Technology Ltd. and Archrock Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recon Technology Ltd. 1,633,649,153.03% -48.3% -28.9% Archrock Inc. 1,047,821,576.76% 5.2% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Recon Technology Ltd. is 92.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.92 beta. Archrock Inc.’s 2.8 beta is the reason why it is 180.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Recon Technology Ltd. are 2.5 and 2.5. Competitively, Archrock Inc. has 1.4 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Recon Technology Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Archrock Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.1% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares and 90.9% of Archrock Inc. shares. 53.6% are Recon Technology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Archrock Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Recon Technology Ltd. 0.35% -7.3% -21.9% -29.04% -53.96% 5.15% Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6%

For the past year Recon Technology Ltd. was less bullish than Archrock Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Archrock Inc. beats Recon Technology Ltd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production increasing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, Recon Technology, Ltd. offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.