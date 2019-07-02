Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB) Had Its Target Price Raises by Analysts at UBS to GBX 6600.00; Shorts at IHEARTMEDIA CLASS A (IHRTQ) Raised By 1220%

IHEARTMEDIA INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) had an increase of 1220% in short interest. IHRTQ’s SI was 33,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1220% from 2,500 shares previously. With 214,100 avg volume, 0 days are for IHEARTMEDIA INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ)’s short sellers to cover IHRTQ’s short positions. It closed at $1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

In analysts report revealed to investors and clients by UBS on Tuesday morning, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB) had its PT raised to GBX 6600.00. The firm at present has “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has GBX 8000 highest and GBX 5000 lowest target. GBX 6890’s average target is 9.24% above currents GBX 6307.1 stock price. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC had 46 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 2 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Liberum Capital. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, January 14 by UBS. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, January 8. The firm has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Jefferies. UBS maintained Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) earned “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, February 13. Berenberg maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 7550 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company has market cap of 44.71 billion GBP. The firm offers treatment products for analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It has a 20.69 P/E ratio. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names.

The stock increased 2.35% or GBX 145.1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6307.1. About 223,447 shares traded. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has 0.00% since July 2, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company. The company has market cap of $90.85 million. It operates through three divisions: iHeartMedia , Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). It has a 0.85 P/E ratio. The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital online and mobile platforms and products, program syndication, entertainment, traffic and weather data distribution, and music research services; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates.

