Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB) Had Its Price Target Lowered by 1.52% at UBS to GBX 6500.00; Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 12 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 13 trimmed and sold stakes in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 9.61 million shares, down from 10.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

In an analyst report shared with investors and clients by UBS on Wednesday morning, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB) had its price target cut to GBX 6500.00. The firm right now has “Neutral” rating on the stock.

The stock decreased 0.77% or GBX 50 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6405. About 231,211 shares traded. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has GBX 8100 highest and GBX 5300 lowest target. GBX 7190’s average target is 12.26% above currents GBX 6405 stock price. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC had 52 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of RB in report on Monday, February 4 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, February 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Liberum Capital. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 7 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company has market cap of 45.41 billion GBP. The firm offers treatment products for analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It has a 21.01 P/E ratio. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 64,250 shares traded. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) has declined 11.22% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $482.05 million. It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. for 2.24 million shares. Guild Investment Management Inc. owns 65,789 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.77% invested in the company for 1.38 million shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Global Endowment Management Lp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 40,000 shares.