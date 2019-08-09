Reaves W H & Company Has Decreased Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position by $3.88 Million as Valuation Rose; Visa (V) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Holding

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 30,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 516,188 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.07 million, down from 546,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.94. About 1.39 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.10 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.9. About 7.22 million shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc. Cl A by 266,597 shares to 6.20 million shares, valued at $133.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 72,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $87.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

