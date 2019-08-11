Reaves W H & Company Decreased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Holding as Market Value Declined; Tiverton Asset Management Raised Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $1.63 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 28,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 341,344 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.43M, down from 369,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 4.21 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 11/04/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER LON SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING TO NORMAL PRODUCTION; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE OVERALL, GROWTH SIGNALS ARE STRONG; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 19.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 24,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 151,685 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, up from 127,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 4.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Low-Risk Refiners May Be the Best Way to Play Energy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Twitter, Skyworks And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 2 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 25,726 shares to 823,090 shares, valued at $56.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bancorp And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 653 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 4,881 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 62,772 are held by Alphamark Advsr Limited Co. Boston Advsr Limited Liability has 0.66% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 214,376 shares. Institute For Wealth accumulated 20,907 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Tru reported 3,606 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc has invested 0.41% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Acropolis Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 32,869 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Pacific Global Investment has 6,044 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Telos Cap Inc has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 44,165 shares. Moneta Grp Invest Ltd Co accumulated 23,592 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund holds 13,393 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Westfield Lp invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 4,467 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 927,428 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Tru Co Of Vermont accumulated 29,054 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 29,892 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.37% or 450,448 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.26% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fiduciary Co invested in 29,077 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Payden And Rygel owns 300 shares. 159,330 were accumulated by Wesbanco Commercial Bank. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,577 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt reported 10,693 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne has invested 0.61% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Amp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 637,223 shares. 10,876 were reported by Everett Harris Co Ca.